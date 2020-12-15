State EC Seeks Explanation From Kerala CM on Free Vaccine Promise

The State Election Commission sought an explanation from Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday, 14 December, over complaints that he violated the model code of conduct. The Kerala CM had made an announcement on Saturday – days before the third phase of the local body polls – where he stated that when out the COVID-19 vaccine will be distributed free of cost to all the people in the state, reported PTI.
“The Commission would hear what the Chief Minister has to say on the issue. We have sought an explanation. The Chief Minister himself has to explain under which circumstances he had made the statement. The next step of action would be decided after getting the version of the Chief Minister,” he said, the report added.
The polling was held in four northern districts– Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasaragode on Monday, reported PTI. The Assembly polls are scheduled for April-May next year.
The CM after casting his vote in Kannur on Tuesday morning, said that the vaccine would indeed be made available to the state and he had not violated any code of conduct in saying so, reported PTI.
"We have been providing free treatment for COVID-19 and the preventive medicine is part of that treatment. We made it clear that it will be provided free of cost. There is no violation of any model code of conduct. It's something which is going on in this state and I have not violated any code of conduct," said Vijayan.
(With inputs from PTI and Indian Express)
