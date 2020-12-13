COVID Vaccine Will Be Free in Kerala, Assures CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday, 12 December, announced that once the COVID-19 vaccine becomes available, it would be provided free of cost to the people of Kerala, reported news agency IANS.

The Kerala CM told reporters, "This (COVID-19 vaccination) is an important issue. This is one thing a majority of people are thinking now. There needn't be any doubt. While the extent of the availability of the vaccine for people in Kerala is an issue that needs to be looked into, but available vaccine will be provided for free. The government does not intend to take money for that (vaccination) from anyone. We will take steps for free distribution," reported NDTV.