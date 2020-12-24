SpiceJet Ties Up With GMR Hyderabad Air Cargo For Vaccine Delivery

SpiceJet said on Thursday, 24 December, that it has signed an agreement with the GMR Hyderabad Air Cargo (GHAC) to ensure delivery of the coronavirus vaccine from the Hyderabad airport to domestic and international markets.
Hyderabad and its surrounding districts have a number of pharmaceutical companies. The Hyderabad airport, which is managed and operated by the GMR group, is expected to be a key hub in transportation of COVID-19 vaccine domestically and globally.
"SpiceJet on its part will keep a dedicated fleet of freighters, including wide-body aircraft, at the Hyderabad airport to handle all domestic and international consignments," the release added.
As part of this MoU, SpiceXpress the cargo arm of SpiceJet envisions to provide efficient, speedy and reliable solutions for vaccine delivery, while also creating a sustainable cold chain network, according to the release.
"SpiceXpress aims to provide the first mile pick up and last mile delivery to carry COVID 19 vaccines across the domestic and international markets in a temperature-controlled environment," it added.
SpiceJet has already partnered with Om Logistics and signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Snowman Logistics.
(This story was first published in The News Minute and has been republished with permission)
Published: undefined