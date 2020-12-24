SpiceJet Ties Up With GMR Hyderabad Air Cargo For Vaccine Delivery

As part of this MoU, SpiceXpress the cargo arm of SpiceJet envisions to provide efficient, speedy and reliable solutions for vaccine delivery, while also creating a sustainable cold chain network, according to the release.

"SpiceXpress aims to provide the first mile pick up and last mile delivery to carry COVID 19 vaccines across the domestic and international markets in a temperature-controlled environment," it added.

SpiceJet has already partnered with Om Logistics and signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Snowman Logistics.

(This story was first published in The News Minute and has been republished with permission)