‘Delhi Fully Prepared to Receive, Store & Administer Vaccine’: CM

The Delhi government is fully prepared to receive, store and administer the vaccine to priority category persons in city, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said while addressing a press conference on Thursday, 24 December.
The CM had held a meeting with the health minister to review Delhi’s preparations for COVID-19 vaccination.
In keeping with this definition, there are three lakh healthcare workers, about six lakh frontline workers and approximately 42 lakh of those people who are either over the age of 50 or those who are under 50 but suffer from co-morbidities.
Therefore, there are 51 lakh priority category persons who will receive the COVID-19 vaccine in the first phase in the city. They have largely been identified at this point, and work will be completed soon, Kejriwal said.
He further said that each priority category person will be given two doses and that a total 1.2 crore doses will be required in the first phase of vaccinations in Delhi.
Kejriwal also said that in the event that a person experiences an adverse effect from the vaccine, preparations are being made for the requisite treatment to be given to them.
In the press conference, the CM also reiterated that the COVID situation has improved a lot in Delhi, pointing out that the daily deaths and rate of positivity have decreased in the city.
