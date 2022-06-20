'Hero of the Day': Captain Monicaa Khanna Lands Damaged SpiceJet Flight Safely

When SpiceJet Boeing 737 took off from Patna to Delhi on Sunday, 19 June, Captain Monicaa Khanna – the pilot in-charge – was informed by the cabin crew about sparks coming out of engine number one.

On receiving the information, Captain Khanna first switched off the affected engine, and along with First Officer Balpreet Singh Bhatia, skilfully carried out an 'overweight landing' of flight SG 723 – ensuring that 200 people onboard remained unharmed during the emergency landing.

"Only a single engine was functioning when the plane landed back. Engineers inspected the aircraft, and confirmed that a fan blade and engine were damaged after a bird hit," news agency ANI quoted Gurcharan Arora, SpiceJet's chief of flight operations.