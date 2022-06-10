German Carrier Lufthansa Cancels Hundreds of Flights Over Staff Shortage

Deutsche Lufthansa AG said on Thursday, 9 June, that it was cancelling hundreds of summer flights due to staff shortages as the German national carrier attempts to recover from the COVID-19 crisis.

Lufthansa has scrapped about 900 domestic and European short haul trips for July.

In an emailed statement, Lufthansa said, “The entire aviation industry, especially in Europe, is currently suffering from bottlenecks and staff shortages.”