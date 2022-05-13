Kerala: Southwest Monsoon's Onset Likely on 27 May Instead of 1 June, Says IMD

Kerala rains. Image used for representational purposes.
(Photo: PTI)
The much-awaited southwest monsoon is likely to knock on Kerala's doors on 27 May, against the normal onset date of 1 June, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) announced on Friday, 13 May.
The monsoon's arrival is eagerly awaited as it has a deep impact on India's agriculture and economy, and hence, is termed the "real finance minister of India."
In the Indian monsoon region, initial monsoon rains are experienced over the south Andaman Sea and the monsoon winds then advance north-westwards across the Bay of Bengal.
As per the normal dates of monsoon onset/progress, the southwest monsoon advances over the Andaman Sea around 22 May.
Past data suggests that there is no association of the date of monsoon advance over the Andaman Sea either with the date of monsoon onset in Kerala or with the seasonal monsoon rainfall across the country, the IMD pointed out.