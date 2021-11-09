South Coastal Andhra, Rayalaseema Likely to See Heavy Rains on November 10, 11

With wind speed likely to reach up to 60 kmph along the south Andhra Pradesh coast over the next three days, the APSDMA has advised fishermen not to venture into the sea.

Rainfall recorded between 64.5 mm and 115.5 mm is considered heavy, and between 115.6 mm and 204.4 mm is very heavy. Anything above 204.4 mm is considered extremely heavy rainfall.

The IMD has also warned of localised flooding of roads, inundation and water logging in low-lying areas and closure of underpasses mainly in urban areas, amid heavy rains in Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh on 10 and 11 November.

There is also a possibility of localised landslides, minor damage to 'kutcha' roads, vulnerable structures and to horticulture and standing crops in some areas. The rains may also lead to riverine flooding in some river catchments, the IMD said.

Four persons died in rain related incidents in Chennai, Theni and Madurai districts amid the recent incessant rains, Tamil Nadu authorities said on Monday, 8 November.