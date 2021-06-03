Some Must Be Charged for Manslaughter: Delhi HC on Vaccine Paucity

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday, 2 June, lambasted the Centre over manufacturing of COVID vaccines, stating that officers sitting on the “untapped potential” to make vaccines needed to be “charged with manslaughter”.

A bench of Justices Manmohan and Najmi Waziri noted that manufacturers are lacking support and receiving no national aid in terms of fast-tracking approvals, "The problem is of fear psychosis that some vigilance enquiry or audit or police investigation will take place. Tell them, this is not the time to be wary of these investigations and audit reports. This is leading to deaths today. Actually, some people need to be charged with manslaughter for sitting over this untapped potential.”

Further, the court urged the Centre to cut short the process of manufacturing and somehow make the vaccine available.