SC Asks Centre to Provide Data on Purchase History of COVID Jabs

The Supreme Court on Wednesday, 2 June, asked the Centre to provide complete data on its purchase history of COVID-19 vaccines till date including Covaxin, Covishield, and Sputnik V.

A three-judge bench comprising Justices DY Chandrachud, L Nageswara Rao, and S Ravindra Bhat passed this direction in a suo motu case related to the management of COVID-19 in the country.

The apex court stated that the data provided by the government should clarify the dates of all procurement orders by the Centre for all three vaccines, as well as the quantity of vaccines ordered and the projected date of supply.

The SC also asked the Centre to provide an outline detailing its plan to vaccinate the remaining population in phases 1, 2, and 3.