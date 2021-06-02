Why Start Many Centres When Jabs Not Available?: HC to Delhi Govt

(File Photo: IANS)
The Delhi High Court on Wednesday, 2 June, asked the Delhi government the reason for starting so many vaccination centres, if it could not ensure that people get both the doses of Covaxin within the stipulated time.
“Why did you (Delhi government) start it (vaccination) if you were not sure you can provide the second dose also? You should have stopped. Maharashtra stopped when it found it cannot provide the second dose," the Delhi High Court said.
Justice Rekha Palli issued notice to the Delhi government and sought details on whether the government can provide the second dose of Covaxin before the expiry of the incubation period of six weeks between the two doses.
“You (Delhi government) opened so many vaccination centres everywhere with so much pomp and splendour, and now you say you don’t know when the second dose stock would be available," the court said while hearing the petitions.
Ashish Virmani, one of the petitioners received the first dose of Covaxin on 3 May but since 29 May, he hasn't been able to book a slot for receiving the second dose, which has been instructed to be taken within six weeks of the first.
The lawyer representing Ashish Virmani said that he had to travel to Meerut in Uttar Pradesh to receive the second dose of the vaccine.
Delhi government additional standing counsel Anuj Aggarwal told the court that the matter of getting stocks was presently between the state and the manufacturer.
Adding that, even he is yet to receive his second dose as there is an acute shortage of Covaxin.
(With inputs from PTI)
