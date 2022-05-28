3 Sisters & Their 2 Children Found Dead in a Well in Rajasthan’s Jaipur District

The bodies of three sisters, two of whom were pregnant, along with their two children were found in a well in Dudu town of Jaipur district on Saturday, 28 May, as per officials.

According to a report by The Indian Express, the three women have been identified as Kalu Meena, 25, Mamta Meena, 23, and Kamlesh Meena, 20. While one of the children was four years old, the other was less than a month old. The three women were married to three brothers from the same family.

The police said that the father of the women had filed an FIR against the husbands and their in-laws alleging harassment over dowry.