'Sir, I'm Not a Lawyer': Delhi Riots Accused Salim Khan Pens Letters in Jail

It has been alleged that many arrested and slapped with charges under the stringent UAPA over the violence that broke out in Northeast Delhi in February 2020 are innocent. Although the faces of a few made it to the headlines, many others have just got lost in the dark, languishing in jails. In our upcoming documentary, which is releasing on 22 June, we bring you stories of at least four such unknown faces. Here's a small snippet of one of the stories featured in the documentary – of Salim Khan.

To,

The Honourable Judge,

Sir, I am not a lawyer. Nor have I read the A-B-C-D of law, but I have seen in movies that the law listens to everyone. I have heard a saying that to save an innocent, 10 criminals may survive but one innocent should not be punished. I am innocent, but I have been in jail for many months.

A sketch was made on a white page with blue colour and through the sketch, someone's blurred face was visible. It was not very clear whose sketch it was. But on the upper part of the page, it stated in English, 'Delhi Riots 2020'. At the bottom of the page, it was written, 'Big Turn of My Life'. On the next page, there was the letter we have quoted from above.