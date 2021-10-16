Singhu Killing: 15 Dalit Groups Appeal for Strict Action, Thorough Probe

36-year-old Lakhbir Singh was found dead, mutilated, and strung up to an upturned police barricade at a farmers' protest site on the Singhu border in the early hours of Friday.

Singh, who was identified as a Dalit labourer hailing from Punjab, had his legs and left wrist severed off.

Horrific visuals of the incident surfaced on social media shortly after the body was discovered.

Initial media reports claimed Nihangs, a 'warrior' Sikh group, as the accused in the incident.