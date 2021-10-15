Who Was Lakhbir Singh, the Man Who Was Lynched, Mutilated at Singhu Border?

A 36-year-old Dalit man was found dead, mutilated, and strung up to an upturned police barricade at a farmers' protest site on the Singhu border in the early hours of Friday, 15 October.
(Photo Courtesy: Screenshot/ Twitter)
The deceased, identified as Lakhbir Singh, had his legs and left wrist severed off. Horrific visuals of the incident surfaced on social media shortly after the body was discovered.
Initial media reports claimed Nihangs, a 'warrior' Sikh group, as the accused in the incident. Later in the day, the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) issued a statement echoing this accusation.
But who was Lakhbir Singh?
The 36-year-old was a resident of Cheema Khurd village in Jalandhar's Tarn Taran district, and belonged to the Dalit community.
At six months old, Lakhbir was adopted by his uncle Harnam Singh, India Today reported.
Locals from Cheema Kurd and the village sarpanch stated that Lakhbir lived with his sister, and both his parents had passed away.
DSP Sucha Singh stated, “He was the only person from the village to go to Singhu," The Indian Express quoted.
As per the authorities, he is survived by his wife, Jaspreet Kaur and his three children aged eight, 10, and 12, respectively.
(With inputs from ANI, India Today and The Indian Express.)