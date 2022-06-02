KK Funeral Live Updates: Fans, Celebs Pay Respects at Singer's Mumbai Residence

Singer KK Funeral Updates
(Photo: The Quint)
KK Funeral Live News Updates: Two days after the sudden demise of singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, popularly known as 'KK', the 53-year-old's cremation will take place in Mumbai on Thursday, 2 June.
Salim Merchant, Javed Ali, Shreya Ghoshal, and other prominent people from the music industry arrived at the singer's residence to pay their last respects.
KK had collapsed at the hotel where he was staying after the concert in Kolkata's Nazrul Mancha auditorium on Tuesday, and was brought dead to the Calcutta Medical Research Institute (CMRI).
According to the initial findings of the post-mortem report, the Bollywood singer died due to a cardiac arrest
As per the report, there was no 'foul play' behind his passing
Full autopsy report will be available after 72 hours
Police have registered a suo moto case of ‘unnatural death’
Prime Minster Narendra Modi, prominent Bollywood personalities, and KK's fans across the nation have expressed their shock and at his untimely death
On Wednesday, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee paid her last respects to the singer, and a gun salute was also given in his honour
After Tuesday's news, devastated fans took to the internet and shared memories of his songs and what they meant to them. One fan wrote, "
Here is a compilation of all the ways fans have paid tribute to his work, and thanked him for the priceless memories.
(Photo Courtesy: Viral Bhayani)
(Photo Courtesy: Viral Bhayani)
(Photo Courtesy: Viral Bhayani)
Singer and friend Shilpa Rao also remembered KK, who collaborated with her on their hit song 'Khuda Jaane' from Bachna Ae Haseeno.
"I still haven't come to terms with the loss and can't refer to KK in the past tense," she told The Quint.
Read the story here.
Music composer and singer Pritam condoled the death of his friend, saying that "there are so many memories running through my mind since Tuesday".
Read his heartfelt conversation with The Quint here.
Singer Hariharan arrives at KK's residence in Mumbai to pay his last respects.
Singer Hariharan arrives at KK's residence in Mumbai to pay his last respects.
"I am in deep sorrow. I still cannot believe that KK is no more. Till 8 pm, we were together at the auditorium with my friends. God knows what happened after that. Around 11 pm, I got one of the saddest news of my life. I never thought this would happen so soon," writes Shashanka Roy, after attending KK's final concert.
Read the 'My Report' here.
The mortal remains of 'KK' were taken to the airport from Rabindra Sadan in Kolkata on Wednesday, in the presence of his family members. CM Mamata Banerjee also paid her last respects to the singer, and the West Bengal government gave him a gun salute to honour him.
(Photo: PTI/Swapan Mahapatra)
(Photo: PTI/Swapan Mahapatra)
(Photo: PTI/Swapan Mahapatra)
(Photo: PTI/Swapan Mahapatra)
(Photo: PTI/Swapan Mahapatra)
Mortal remains of singer Krishnakumar Kunnath were brought to his residence in Mumbai on Thursday morning.
