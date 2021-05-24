SII Distances Itself From Executive’s Remarks on Vaccine Shortage

Prakash Kumar Singh, Director of Government and Regulatory Affairs at SII, clarified that Jadav’s statement is not the view of the company, sources told The Indian Express.

“On behalf of our CEO Adar C Poonawalla, I want to inform you that this statement is not issued on behalf of SIIPL (Serum Institute of India Private Limited) and the Company completely dissociates itself from this statement. It is reiterated that, this is not the view of the company at all. SIIPL is committed to maximise its Covishield production and it stands shoulder to shoulder to strengthen the government’s fight against COVID-19,” he said.