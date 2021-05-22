Govt Widened Jab Drive Disregarding Stock, WHO Norms: SII Exec Dir

On Friday, 21 May, Executive Director of Serum Institute of India (SII) Suresh Jadhav said that the government started vaccinating people belonging to various age groups without considering the availability of vaccines and guidelines of the World Health Organisation (WHO).

Amid a shortage of vaccines in the country, while speaking at an E-Summit by Heal Health, a health awareness platform, Jadhav said that the WHO guidelines should have been followed and vaccination should have been prioritised accordingly.