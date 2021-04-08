SII Receives Legal Notice from AstraZeneca Over Vaccine Delays

“I am prioritising my country because there is a surge in the cases. For the next one or two months, we will be prioritising supplies in India based on the request of our government and also the needs of the people,” Poonawalla told the Business Standard.

Speaking on the legal notice, he added, “Everyone has been very understanding so far. The government is evaluating what it can do to resolve the issue.”

The head of the world’s largest vaccine maker had told NDTV earlier that it needed roughly Rs 3,000 crore to build capacity and support the nation in light of the COVID surge.

"This was never budgeted or planned initially because we were supposed to export and get the funding from export countries but now that that is not happening, we have to find other innovative ways to build our capacity," he added, NDTV reported.

Global shipments of up to 90 million doses were delayed, as SII had to cater to domestic demand due to the rising COVID cases in India, according to Associated Press.