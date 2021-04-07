Serum’s Adar Poonawalla Voices Concern Over Vaccine Supply

India on Wednesday, 7 April, reported 1,15,736 new coronavirus cases, this is the biggest one-day rise in cases in the country ever since the pandemic began. According to the Union Health Ministry data, there are currently 8,43,473 active cases across the country.

Poonawalla said that India has been prioritised temporarily for two months, until the surge subsides. “I am scared of what we will have to do, and what will happen. We are going to have to keep supplying to India, and not anywhere else. Because we have to protect our nation,” Poonawalla told Economic Times.

Poonawalla asserted that he has had to politely refuse and explain to several heads of state regarding the situation in India, and said that they understood since they too faced the same issues.