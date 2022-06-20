Sidhu Moose Wala Murder: Two Main Shooters, One Facilitator Arrested

Priyavrat Fauji (26) was arrested along with Kashish Kuldeep (24) and Keshav Kumar (29). The police claim that Fauji and Kashish were the main shooters, while Kumar accompanied the shooters till Mansa on the day of the incident.

Fauji led the team of shooters and was directly in touch with wanted criminal Goldy Brar, who claimed responsibility for Moose Wala's murder along with gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. The police believe that Fauji was the 'main shooter' and executioner.

