Sidhu Moose Wala Murder: Two Main Shooters, One Facilitator Arrested

Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead on 29 May in Punjab's Mansa district.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram/Sidhu Moose Wala)
Two of the 'main' shooters and a facilitator in the murder of singer Sidhu Moose Wala have been arrested, claimed Delhi police's Special Cell.
The police also claimed to recover large quantities of arms and explosives from the accused.
Priyavrat Fauji (26) was arrested along with Kashish Kuldeep (24) and Keshav Kumar (29). The police claim that Fauji and Kashish were the main shooters, while Kumar accompanied the shooters till Mansa on the day of the incident.
Fauji led the team of shooters and was directly in touch with wanted criminal Goldy Brar, who claimed responsibility for Moose Wala's murder along with gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. The police believe that Fauji was the 'main shooter' and executioner.
(This copy will be updated with more details.)
