Shweta Tiwari’s God Remark Taken Out of Context; Here Is the Full Story

File photo of actress Shweta Tiwari.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Hindi film and television actress Shweta Tiwari sparked controversy after a remark she made during a press conference promoting her upcoming web series Show Stopper.
In a 14-second clip, which went viral, the actress can be heard making a statement about the size of her undergarment and god. However, this video doing the rounds doesn't provide the full context that she was referring to her co-star Sourabh Raaj Jain as 'Bhagwan' since the actor has played many mythological characters during his career.
A video of the full press conference was uploaded on YouTube. Here, actor Salil Acharya who was moderating the event can be heard asking Jain about his experience of playing a vastly different roles, while fellow actors also made light of the situation.
The actress' remarks can be heard with its context, starting at the 18-minutes mark.
In the video, Acharya is heard asking actor Sourabh Raaj Jain – who plays the role of a bra-fitter in the series – about his experience of playing this character after having played gods in his prior roles.
Commenting on this, Tiwari says, "From God to a bra-fitter, what a jump."
While the panel of cast members further inquired about the experience of taking up the bra-fitter role after having played gods, Tiwari jokingly said that "God is measuring my bra size".
Acharya also clarified the same in an exclusive interview with the Times of India, stating that Tiwari's statement was about Jain's work and is being shared without full context.
Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra ordered a probe into the controversial remarks made by the actor, directing the police to investigate the matter and submit a report within 24 hours.
An FIR was filed against Tiwari at the Shyamla Hills police station in Bhopal, under section 295 (A) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Incidents of "deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings" are filed under this section.
MP Home Minister Narottam Mishra said that an FIR had been filed against the actress.
The case was filed after a local man, identified as Sonu Prajapati, lodged a complaint against the actor, alleging that her comment "hurt his religious sentiments," reported PTI.
