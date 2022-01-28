FIR Filed Against Shweta Tiwari After Controversy Surrounding Remark About ‘God'

Tiwari made the remark in Bhopal during the promotions of her new show Show Stopper in the presence of her co-actors. The video of her comment went viral on social media.

Talking about the same, Mishra had said to reporters, “I have heard it and I strongly condemn it. I have directed the police commissioner of Bhopal to probe it and give a report within 24 hours.”

Tiwari was promoting her latest series which also stars Sourabh Raaj Jain who portrayed the role of Lord Krishna in Mahabharat. Tiwari’s joke was allegedly in reference to that.

Actor Salil Acharya, who was at the event, has said that Tiwari’s statement is being ‘taken out of context’. Acharya told ETimes, “I was on stage with Shweta when this happened. I was asking a question to actor Sourabh Raaj Jain who plays a bra fitter in the web series.”

He added, “I had asked him that, for a person who has played mythological roles in the past, how was it playing something so different. In a funny way, Shweta said that now we are making God do this. When she said God, she meant Sourabh because he is known for his mythological roles.”