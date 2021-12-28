Amid 'Shutdown' in Hospitals, Resident Doctors' Reps to Meet Health Minister

Resident doctors from several major central and state-run government hospitals in Delhi have boycotted all healthcare services on Tuesday, 28 December, a day after the police crackdown on the doctors' protest.
Representatives of the Federation of Resident Doctors’ Association will meet Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya at the Nirman Bhavan in Delhi today, to discuss their demand to expedite NEET-PG counselling and to seek an apology for the police action against doctors, as per news agency ANI.
Patients and their families bear the brunt of the doctors' strike, as healthcare services at Safdarjung Hospital, Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital, Lady Harding Hospital, Lok Nayak Hospital, Ambedkar Hospital, GB Pant Hospital, GTB Hospital, Swami Dayanand Hospital, and Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital, remain affected.
Resident doctors protest against the delay in NEET-PG counselling on Tuesday, 28 December.
Heavy police deployment at Safdarjung Hospital on Tuesday, 28 December.
The shutdown, called by the Federation of Resident Doctors Association (FORDA), comes a day after the Delhi Police had detained and manhandled resident doctors protesting in the national capital.
Speaking to The Quint, Gynaecologist Lovely Singh from Safdarjung Hospital said, "We are already short of doctors, and from March onwards, it will become more acute. What does the government think? We are machines or what? Are we not supposed to care about our own health, our own sleep or anything? We will just die working."
"More than 40,000 potential resident doctors are sitting at home, because this counselling is not being carried out. That is a huge manpower that is sitting at home. These people should be mobilised as early as possible and should get to work. This will be helpful for the healthcare system. Right now, the shortage is affecting the health system in the worst manner (sic)," Dr Prashant, a neurologist at GB Pant Hospital, told The Quint.
After protesting resident doctors employed at state and centre-run government hospitals were detained by Delhi Police on Monday evening, 27 December, the Federation of Resident Doctors Association (FORDA) had announced "a complete shutdown of all healthcare institutions today onwards."
In a letter addressed to Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, the AIIMS RDA warned, "If no adequate response from the government is received within 24 hours, AIIMS RDA will proceed with a token strike from 29/11/2021, including shutdown of all non-emergency services."
The Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA) had also responded to FORDA's call, and had announced a nationwide withdrawal from all healthcare services, beginning 8 am on Wednesday, 29 December.
Protesting against the delays in NEET-PG counselling, resident doctors' protest march towards the Supreme Court from Maulana Azad Medical College on Monday was halted near the ITO Post Office in Delhi.
The FORDA has claimed that doctors who were peacefully protesting were brutally thrashed, dragged, and detained by Delhi Police personnel, and labelled the event as a "Black day in the history of the medical fraternity".
Dr Anuj Agarwal, resident doctor of Safdarjung Hospital, told The Quint:
On Monday evening, hundreds of doctors were detained while marching towards Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya's residence, and were taken to the Sarojini Nagar police station. They were released a little before midnight.
Meanwhile, the Delhi Police has lodged an FIR on the charges of rioting, causing obstruction in duty of police personnel, and damaging public property, against the doctors.
