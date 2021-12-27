'Shutdown of Healthcare Institutions': FORDA, After Doctors Detained In Delhi

After protesting resident doctors employed at state and centre-run government hospitals were detained by Delhi Police on Monday, 27 December, the Federation of Resident Doctors Association (FORDA) announced a complete shutdown of all healthcare institutions today onwards.
Protesting against the delays in NEET-PG counselling, resident doctors' protest march towards the Supreme Court from Maulana Azad Medical College was also halted near the ITO Post Office in Delhi.
FORDA has claimed that doctors who were peacefully protesting were brutally thrashed, dragged, and detained by Delhi Police personnel.
Several videos of the same have been shared on social media.
The protest march, attended by hundreds, was led by the Federation of Resident Doctors Association (FORDA).
Doctors raised slogans demanding justice, and for the counselling and admission process to be expedited.
This comes two days after FORDA said in a letter that resident doctors across the country will mass resign if the counselling and the admission process is not expedited.
Around 5,000 resident doctors across government hospitals in Delhi began another round of strike against the delay in NEET-PG counselling and admission process on 17 December.
The NEET exams which were scheduled for May, were postponed to September due to the second wave of COVID-19.
On 25 November, the central government had said it would form a committee to submit a report to the apex court.
The doctors, however, want the process to be expedited as the non-admission of a fresh batch of resident doctors is leading to a shortage of healthcare workers across the country and the overburdening and exhaustion of the current resident doctors.
On 25 December, FORDA had said in a statement:
On Friday, 24 December, the fifth day of protest in front of Nirman Bhawan, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), resident doctors' associations' representatives from Punjab, Chandigarh, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Haryana had also joined the resident doctors of Delhi outside Nirman Bhawan.
Meanwhile, emergency and OPD services at three Centre-run facilities, including Safdarjung, RML, and Lady Hardinge hospitals and some Delhi government-run hospitals have been affected.
