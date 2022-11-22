Shraddha Murder: ‘Aaftab Bought Two Hammers, Four Saws,' Says Store Owner

While the Delhi Police is yet to recover key evidence to solve the Shraddha Walkar murder case, a Chhatarpur hardware store owner confirmed to The Quint that Delhi Police had brought accused Aaftab Poonawala to his shop, days after his arrest.

Rajan Bansal, the store owner, told The Quint: “They brought the youth (Aaftab) with them saying that he has robbed a place using tools that he bought from my shop. They then asked me about the material he bought and when.”

Poonawala allegedly murdered 27-year-old Walkar in May this year, then chopped her body into pieces, and disposed them over the months that followed.