Shraddha Murder: Aaftab’s Custody Extended for 4 Days, To Undergo Polygraph Test

Aaftab Poonawala has been accused of murdering his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar.
(Photo: Namita Chauhan/The Quint)
Delhi's Saket court on Tuesday, 22 November, extended the police custody of Aaftab Poonawala for the next four days in the Shraddha Walkar murder case. He was produced before the court in a special hearing.
Poonawala allegedly murdered Walkar in May this year, then chopped her body into pieces, and disposed them over the months that followed.
Meanwhile, Delhi Police on Monday got the court go-ahead for a polygraph test on the accused.
While a narco analysis on the accused was expected to be conducted on Monday, Head of the Forensic Psychology Department in Forensic Science Laboratory, Puneet Puri, told The Quint, "The polygraph test will be followed by medical tests and only after they are conducted the narco will be performed. Within 10 days, narco will be done.”
The Delhi Police will be resorting to the time-taking narco-analysis method since key evidence such as the missing murder weapon, the deceased’s remains, bloodstained clothes, and Shraddha’s phone, are yet to be found.
Police teams have been conducting searches at Mehrauli forest, the flat in Chhatarpur where the crime took place, Gurgaon, Maharashtra, Dehradun, and some areas of Himachal Pradesh.
On Sunday, police teams went to Gurgaon for the third consecutive day and conducted searches around DLF Phase-3 forest area and other localities.
The accused, who continued working at a call centre in Gurgaon after the murder in May, is suspected to have discarded evidence on his way to work.
All the evidence collected so far has been sent for forensic analysis to determine whether they are human bones and if they indeed were Shraddha’s. DNA samples from her father and brother have also been collected to match the same.
