Bishop Franco Case: Prime Witness Sister Lissy on How Her Letter Was Misused

The survivor nun in the Bishop Franco case had told police and later the court that the first person she confessed her ordeal to was Sister Lissy Vadakkel, her ‘spiritual mother’ who was part of another congregation called the FCC Provincial Home.

In his judgment acquitting Bishop Franco Mulakkal of rape, judge G Gopakumar has called Sister Lissy, the prime witness in the case, an unreliable one. The judge based this opinion primarily on three grounds: Sister Lissy knew about the alleged rape in 2014, however she did not seem to know about subsequent incidents. (The survivor nun alleged that Franco raped her 13 times between 2014 and 2016).

The judge also questioned why both the survivor and Sister Lissy did not speak up till 2018.