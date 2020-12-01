‘Should Farmers Come With Oxen?’: AAP on BJP Leader’s Allegations

“Many of the people in pictures do not appear to be farmers,” VK Singh had said, according to ANI.

Following aspersions cast by Minister of State VK Singh on the authenticity of farmers protesting against NDA government’s new laws, Delhi's ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) hit back and asked if they needed to "come with plough and oxen to appear like farmers".

Union Minister Singh on Monday, 1 December, alleged that it is not the farmers who have a problem with the farm laws.

“Many of the people in pictures do not appear to be farmers. What is in the interest of farmers has been done,” Singh said, according to ANI.

“It's not the farmers who have a problem with this (farm laws), but others. Besides opposition, people who get commission are behind it (protest),” he added.