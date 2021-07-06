Shooting Criminals Attempting to Flee Should Be the Pattern: Assam CM

Sarma, who also holds the charge of the state's home ministry, said that the police has no authority for encountering criminals in a democracy, and that such methods are only adopted as the last resort.

"If an accused tries to snatch the service gun and run away, or even simply flee, and on top of it he is, say, a rapist, the law allows shooting at such a person on the leg, but not on the chest," Sarma said at the meeting, which was attended by the Officers-in-Charge of all police stations of the state.

"But before doing what law has permitted us to do, we must keep our conscience clear that our work is for the good of the people and not to serve any interest of our own," he added.