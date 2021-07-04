Agreed on 'Population': Assam CM Meets 'Indigenous' Muslim Figures

Sarma, in his address to the press, following the meeting, informed that eight sub-groups will be formed with members from the community to suggest various developmental measures.



These sub groups will be set up to prepare reports on sectors like health, education, skill development, women empowerment, cultural identity, population stabilisation and financial inclusion.



Further, as per PTI, Sarma said that the attendees suggested various measures to control population growth in the minority community.

Thereafter, following the compilation of the reports, “a roadmap will be created for the community,” Sarma said, adding:

“We will work over the next five years in accordance with that roadmap”.