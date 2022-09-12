Shooter’s Aide in Moose Wala Case Conducted Recce To Kill Salman Khan: Police

An aide of the sixth shooter arrested in the Sidhu Moose Wala murder case had conducted reconnaissance in Mumbai to draw up a strategy to kill actor Salman Khan at the behest of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, Punjab Police chief Gaurav Yadav said on Sunday, 11 September.

Deepak Mundi, the sixth and last shooter in the Moose Wala murder case who was arrested from the India-Nepal border on Saturday, had plans to flee to Dubai with the help of a fake passport.

The Mumbai Police had questioned Lawrence Bishnoi in June in connection with a threat letter received by screenplay writer Salim Khan and his son Salman Khan.

The actor was targeted apparently over the poaching of two blackbucks years ago in Rajasthan. The animal is revered by the Bishnois.