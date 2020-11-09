‘Rectified Mistake’: Sena on US Election, Invokes ‘Namaste Trump’

The Shiv Sena on Monday, 9 November, said it would be good if the country can learn something from Trump’s defeat in the US presidential elections. In an editorial in Sena’s mouthpiece Saamana, it said:

“President Trump never deserved the position of head of the state. The American public rectified the mistake made about the same Trump in just four years. He could not fulfil even a single promise. If we can learn anything from Trump’s defeat, it would be good.” Saamana editorial, as quoted by ANI

Taking a dig at PM Modi, Maharashtra's ruling party and the BJP's former ally referred to the 'Namaste Trump' event, reportedly saying that the citizens of the US corrected their mistake by saying "Bye Bye" to Trump.. The party further criticised the BJP and PM Narendra Modi for “supporting such a person.” Further, the editorial compared the presidential elections and the ongoing Bihar elections, highlighting that the incumbency in Bihar is low and predicting a loss for the BJP-JD(U) combine. The results for the Assembly elections will be declared on 10 November.

On BJP’s Reaction Over Arnab’s Arrest

This was not the first time Shiv Sena criticised the BJP this month. On Saturday, 7 November, an editorial in Saamana drew parallels between the reactions of BJP ministers over the arrest of Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami and Donald Trump’s outbursts after his projected loss in the US elections, PTI reported. “Just like Trump’s actions that included spreading of fake news and demanding that counting of votes be stopped and moving the court are against the law and prestige of America, BJP leaders in Maharashtra are protesting against the arrest of a suspected accused in an abetment to suicide case.”

“The ones crying foul over the death of the fourth pillar of the democracy are doing so by destroying the first pillar themselves, so stop beating your chest over a nautanki (dramatic man).” the publication said. Sena has also pointed out that the BJP is “maligning the image of the family members of Anvay Naik”, whose suicide in 2018 resulted in Arnab’s arrest for abetment of suicide.

(With inputs from ANI and PTI.)