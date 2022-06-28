Maharashtra Govt Crisis: ED Grants Sanjay Raut More Time To Appear Before It

After Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut sought more time to appear before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a money laundering probe, the central agency granted him more time on Tuesday, 28 June.

Raut's lawyer submitted a letter seeking an extension to the ED officials around Tuesday noon.

The ED, on Monday, 27 June, had summoned Raut on Tuesday for questioning in the money laundering probe linked to the re-development of a Mumbai ‘chawl’ and other related financial transactions involving his wife and friends.

He had called this a "conspiracy" to derail him amid the ongoing political rebellion in the Shiv Sena.