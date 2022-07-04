Defamation Case: Mumbai Court Issues Warrant Against Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut

A Mumbai court on Monday, 4 July, issued a bailable warrant against Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut after he failed to appear before it in connection with a defamation complaint filed by former BJP MP Kirit Somaiya's wife Medha Somaiya.

The Sewri metropolitan magistrate's court had last month issued a process (summons) against Raut, asking him to appear before it on 4 July. However, neither Raut nor his lawyers were present in the court on Monday, Medha Somaiya's lawyer Vivekanand Gupta said.

"Hence, we made an application for the issuance of a warrant against him, which the court allowed," Gupta added.