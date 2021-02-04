Sena Says Sharjeel Usmani Will be Arrested; Slams Fadnavis, Yogi

“A man called Sharjeel Usmani came to Maharashtra and gave a speech on how India’s Hindutva is rotting. The BJP has started making noise about it and threatened to take to the streets,” adding that the Sena echoes his sentiment but Fadnavis does not need to throw tantrums over it.

The editorial asked what the BJP planned to do about the Hindu and Sikh farmers who were protesting on the streets of Delhi for over 70 days.

"You have cut water and electricity for them. You have laid a blanket of nails before them. Is this your way of honouring Hindu farmers? It will be better if you start taking care of the insult of Hindutva happening there,” the editorial read.

While Sena slammed the Elgar Parishad for allegedly organising provocative gatherings against Hindutva, it also questioned the responsibility of the Yogi government in Uttar Pradesh to hand him over to Maharashtra authorities.