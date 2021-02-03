FIR Against Sharjeel Usmani Over Speech at Elgar Parishad 2021

An FIR has been filed against Sharjeel Usmani under Section 153 (A) of the Indian Penal Code, at the Swargate Police Station in Pune, for his speech at 2021’s edition of Elgar Parishad. Section 153 (A) deals with promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc.

According to ANI, the complainant, Pradip Gawade, has said: