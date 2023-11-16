Shillong Teer Result Today, 16 November 2023: First and Second Round Results Out

Shillong Teer First and Second Round Result Today: Shillong Teer is a traditional archery game played in Meghalaya. It is played every day from Monday to Saturday, except Sundays at the Polo Ground. The winners of Shillong Teer are determined based on the number of arrows fired. The Shillong Teer winning numbers for the first and second rounds today on Thursday, 16 November 2023, can be checked on the official website, meghalayateer.com.

The winners of Shillong Teer first and second rounds are usually announced between 4 and 5 pm daily. The game is completely legal unlike other games in the country. Rules of Shillong Teer have been established by Meghalaya Amusement and Betting Tax Act. It is organised by Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association, who owns almost 12 archery clubs.