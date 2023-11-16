Shillong Teer Result Today, 16 November 2023: First and Second Round Results Out

Shillong Teer Lottery Result for Round 1 and Round 2 on 16 November 2023.
(Photo: iStock)
Shillong Teer First and Second Round Result Today: Shillong Teer is a traditional archery game played in Meghalaya. It is played every day from Monday to Saturday, except Sundays at the Polo Ground. The winners of Shillong Teer are determined based on the number of arrows fired. The Shillong Teer winning numbers for the first and second rounds today on Thursday, 16 November 2023, can be checked on the official website, meghalayateer.com.
The winners of Shillong Teer first and second rounds are usually announced between 4 and 5 pm daily. The game is completely legal unlike other games in the country. Rules of Shillong Teer have been established by Meghalaya Amusement and Betting Tax Act. It is organised by Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association, who owns almost 12 archery clubs.
The result is released in a two-digit number along with common numbers, dream numbers, hit numbers, and other details. Some similar completions held in the state are Khanapara Teer, Jowai Teer and, and Ladrymbai Teer. The rules of playing Shillong Teer are simple. Participants have to shoot arrows on a specific target. They are allowed to shoot only 50 arrows within two rounds. In the first round, players can shoot up to 30 arrows, whereas in the second round, they are allowed to shoot 20 arrows. The winner will be the participant who hits the target maximum number of times within 2 minutes.
Shillong Teer tickets can be purchased from the designated counters only. There are almost 5,000 ticket booking counters available across different districts of Meghalaya. The price of Shillong Teer Tickets vary from Rs 1 to 100.
Forecast: 27, 29; House: 7; Ending: 8
Forecast: 42; House: 6; Ending: 3
Follow the steps below to check Shillong Teer Result on Thursday, 16 November 2023.
Go to the official website: meghalayateer.com.
On the appeared home page, click on the 'Shillong Teer Result for 16 November 2023.
You will get the first and second round results for both morning and evening along with other details.
Note: Shillong Teer first round result is declared at 3:35 pm while as the second round result is announced at 4:45 pm).
To earn the Shillong Teer winning amount, participants have to pick any number from 0 to 99 to guess the number of arrows shot. Players can bet the number of arrows to be shot either for one or both rounds. if the guess was correct, they will earn the reward money.
Prize money will be rewarded to the winners based upon the bet money that the player has invested. For example, if a player bets Rs 1 in the first round and guesses the numbers of arrows shot correctly, the prize money is Rs 80. If the bet is Rs 1 for second round and the guess is correct, the prize money is Rs 60. However, if the guess is correct for both rounds after betting Rs 1, the prize money is Rs 4,000.
