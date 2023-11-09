Shillong Teer Result Today 9 November 2023: Check First & Second Round Results

Shillong Teer Result Today 9 November 2023 for First and Second Round: Shillong Teer also known as Thoh Tim or Siat Khnam is a traditional archery game played in Meghalaya, India. The game is held in two rounds - first and second during (morning and evening) at the Polo Ground in Shillong. The rules of this archery lottery game have been established by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association. Shillong Teer is a unique source of recreation for the people of Meghalaya, and it is played everyday from Monday to Saturday.

Shillong teer result for first and second round of 9 November 2023 will be published on the official website, meghalayateer.com between 4 and 5 pm. Once the result is out, people can check common numbers, dream numbers, and other details. Some similar completions held in the state are Khanapara Teer, Jowai Teer and, and Ladrymbai Teer.