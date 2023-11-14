Shillong Teer Result Today, 14 November 2023: Check First & Second Round Results

Shillong Teer tickets can be purchased from the designated counters only. There are almost 5,000 ticket booking counters available across different districts of Meghalaya. The price of Shillong Teer Tickets vary from Rs 1 to 100.

To earn the Shillong Teer winning amount, participants have to pick any number from 0 to 99 to guess the number of arrows shot. Players can bet the number of arrows to be shot either for one or both rounds. if the guess was correct, they will earn the reward money.

Prize money will be rewarded to the winners based upon the bet money that the player has invested. For example, if a player bets Rs 1 in the first round and guesses the numbers of arrows shot correctly, the prize money is Rs 80. If the bet is Rs 1 for second round and the guess is correct, the prize money is Rs 60. However, if the guess is correct for both rounds after betting Rs 1, the prize money is Rs 4,000.