Shillong Teer Result Today: First and Second Round Results on 15 November 2023

Shillong Teer Result Today on 15 November 2023: : Shillong Teer result is declared by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association every day from Monday to Saturday between 4 pm and 5 pm at meghalayateer.com. The result is announced in a two-digit number along with common numbers, dream numbers, hit numbers, and other details. Some similar completions held in the state are Khanapara Teer, Jowai Teer and, and Ladrymbai Teer.

Shillong Teer is a traditional archery game played at the Polo Ground in Shillong. It is a unique source of recreation for the people of Meghalaya. The rules of playing Shillong Teer are simple. Participants have to shoot arrows on a specific target. They are allowed to shoot only 50 arrows within two rounds. In the first round, players can shoot up to 30 arrows, whereas in the second round, they are allowed to shoot 20 arrows. The winner will be the participant who hits the target maximum number of times within 2 minutes.