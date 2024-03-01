Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019India Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Shillong Teer Result Today 1 March 2024: Round 1 & 2 Winning and Common Numbers

Shillong Teer Result Today 1 March 2024: Round 1 & 2 Winning and Common Numbers

Shillong Teer, Khanpara Teer, Jowai Teer, and Juwai Teer round 1 and 2 winning and common numbers on 1 March 2024.
Saima Andrabi
India
Updated:

Shillong Teer Lottery Result for Round 1 and Round 2 on 1 March 2024.

|

(Photo: iStock)

Shillong Teer Lottery Result for Round 1 and Round 2 on 1 March 2024.
Shillong Teer Result on 1 March 2024:  Shillong Teer is the name of the archery game played in Shillong, Meghalaya. It is one of the best sources of recreation for the people of this state. This lottery is held daily, Monday through Saturday, at the Polo Ground. Competitors must shoot arrows at a predetermined target in two rounds. The players who hit the target the most in the first and second rounds win.

Other similar competitions of the state are Khanapara Teer, Jowai Teer and, Ladrymbai Teer. Shillong Teer result is displayed on the website meghalayateer.com as a two-digit number. The game is legal and is organised by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association.

How To Play Shillong Teer Game?

The Shillong Teer game has straightforward rules. Participants must shoot arrows at a predefined target. They can shoot no more than fifty arrows in two rounds. In the first round, players can shoot up to 30 arrows, and in the second, they can shoot up to 20 arrows. The winner of the match is the player who scores as many goals in the allotted two minutes.

When and Where To Book Shillong Teer Tickets?

Interested users can get the Shillong Teer tickets from authentic ticket counters. Nearly 5,000 ticket booking counters can be found throughout the districts of Shillong. The cost of a Shillong Teer ticket can range from Rs 1 to Rs 100.

How To Check Shillong Teer Result Today?

Follow below steps to check Shillong Teer result today on Friday, 1 March 2024.

  • Go to the official website: meghalayateer.com.

  • On the appeared home page, click on the 'Shillong Teer Result for 1 March 2024.

  • You will get the first and second round results for both morning and evening along with other details.

Shillong Teer Common Numbers on 1 March 2024

JUWAI TEER COMMON NUMBERS

Direct Numbers: 28, 55, 13, 81

House: 8, 1

Ending: 5, 7

SHILLONG TEER COMMON NUMBERS

Direct Numbers: 55, 24, 78, 21

House: 5, 6

Ending: 8, 0

KHANAPARA TEER COMMON NUMBERS

Direct Numbers: 98, 90, 49, 37

House: 6, 7

Ending: 3, 1

Shillong Teer Result: Winning Numbers on 1 March 2024

JUWAI TEER RESULT

Winning number for First Round: 79

Winning number for Second Round: 05

SHILLONG TEER RESULT

Winning number for First Round: Result at 3:55 pm

Winning number for Second Round: Result at 4:50 pm

KHANAPARA TEER RESULT

Winning number for First Round: Result at 4:10 pm

Winning number for Second Round: Result at 4:45 pm

JOWAI LAD-RYMBAI RESULT

Winning number for First Round: Result at 4:35 pm

Winning number for Second Round: Result at 4:40 pm

JOWAI NIGHT TEER RESULT

Winning number for First Round: Result at 7:30 pm

Winning number for Second Round: Result at 8:30 pm

SHILLONG NIGHT TEER RESULT

Winning number for First Round: Result at 8:15 pm

Winning number for Second Round: Result at 9 pm

Published: 01 Mar 2024,03:01 PM IST

