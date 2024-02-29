Shillong Teer Result for 29 February 2024 Declared: Round 1 & 2 Winning Numbers

Shillong Teer Results for Rounds 1 and 2 declared today on 29 February 2024.
(Photo: iStock)
Shillong Teer Result Today: Shillong Teer Result for Thursday, 29 February 2024 has been declared on the official website, meghalayateer.com. In Shillong, Meghalaya, people play an archery game called Shillong Teer. For residents of the state, it is among the greatest options for leisure. The Polo Ground hosts this lottery every day from Monday through Saturday. In two rounds, competitors must shoot arrows at a pre-established target. The players who make the most hits on the target in the first and second rounds emerges as the winner.
Shillong Teer Result is declared in a two digit number for both round 1 and 2. Other similar competitions in the state are Khanapara Teer, Jowai Teer and, Ladrymbai Teer. The game is legal and is organized by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association.
Interested users can get the Shillong Teer tickets from authentic ticket counters. Nearly 5,000 ticket booking counters can be found throughout different districts of the state. The cost of a Shillong Teer ticket can range from Rs 1 to Rs 100.
The rules of playing Shillong Teer game are simple. A predetermined target must be hit by arrows fired by participants. In two rounds, they can shoot no more than fifty arrows. Players are permitted to shoot up to 30 arrows in the first round and up to 20 arrows in the second. The player who hits the goal as many times as possible in two minutes will win the game.
Follow below steps to check Shillong Teer Result today on Thursday, 29 February 2024.
Go to the official website: meghalayateer.com.
On the appeared home page, click on the 'Shillong Teer Result for 29 February 2024.
You will get the first and second round results for both morning and evening along with other details.
Winning Number for Round 1: 49
Winning Number for Round 2: 19
Winning Number for Round 1: 67
Winning Number for Round 2: 80
Winning Number for Round 1: 30
Winning Number for Round 2: Coming Soon
Winning number for First Round: Result at 3:55 pm
Winning number for Second Round: Result at 4:50 pm
Winning number for First Round: Result at 4:10 pm
Winning number for Second Round: Result at 4:45 pm
Winning number for First Round: Result at 4:35 pm
Winning number for Second Round: Result at 4:40 pm
Winning number for First Round: Result at 7:30 pm
Winning number for Second Round: Result at 8:30 pm
Winning number for First Round: Result at 8:15 pm
Winning number for Second Round: Result at 9 pm
Direct Numbers: 13, 67, 66, 61
House: 2, 5
Ending: 9, 0
Direct Numbers: 36, 94, 61, 94
House: 8, 5
Ending: 6, 8
Direct Numbers: 08, 04, 41, 90
House: 5, 8
Ending: 5, 5
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)