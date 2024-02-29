Shillong Teer Result for 29 February 2024 Declared: Round 1 & 2 Winning Numbers

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019India Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Shillong Teer Result for 29 February 2024 Declared: Round 1 & 2 Winning Numbers

Shillong Teer Result for Thursday, 29 February 2024 has been declared. Check winning numbers of round 1 and 2.
Saima Andrabi
India
Published:

Shillong Teer Results for Rounds 1 and 2 declared today on 29 February 2024.

(Photo: iStock)

Shillong Teer Result Today: Shillong Teer Result for Thursday, 29 February 2024 has been declared on the official website, meghalayateer.com. In Shillong, Meghalaya, people play an archery game called Shillong Teer. For residents of the state, it is among the greatest options for leisure. The Polo Ground hosts this lottery every day from Monday through Saturday. In two rounds, competitors must shoot arrows at a pre-established target. The players who make the most hits on the target in the first and second rounds emerges as the winner.

Shillong Teer Result is declared in a two digit number for both round 1 and 2. Other similar competitions in the state are Khanapara Teer, Jowai Teer and, Ladrymbai Teer. The game is legal and is organized by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association.

Shillong Teer Tickets

Interested users can get the Shillong Teer tickets from authentic ticket counters. Nearly 5,000 ticket booking counters can be found throughout different districts of the state. The cost of a Shillong Teer ticket can range from Rs 1 to Rs 100.

How To Play Shillong Teer Game

The rules of playing Shillong Teer game are simple. A predetermined target must be hit by arrows fired by participants. In two rounds, they can shoot no more than fifty arrows. Players are permitted to shoot up to 30 arrows in the first round and up to 20 arrows in the second. The player who hits the goal as many times as possible in two minutes will win the game.

Easy Steps To Check Shillong Teer Result Today

Follow below steps to check Shillong Teer Result today on Thursday, 29 February 2024.

  • Go to the official website: meghalayateer.com.

  • On the appeared home page, click on the 'Shillong Teer Result for 29 February 2024.

  • You will get the first and second round results for both morning and evening along with other details.

SHILLONG MORNING TEER

Winning Number for Round 1: 49

Winning Number for Round 2: 19

JUWAI MORNING TEER

Winning Number for Round 1: 67

Winning Number for Round 2: 80

JUWAI TEER RESULT

Winning Number for Round 1: 30

Winning Number for Round 2: Coming Soon

SHILLONG TEER RESULT

Winning number for First Round: Result at 3:55 pm

Winning number for Second Round: Result at 4:50 pm

KHANAPARA TEER RESULT

Winning number for First Round: Result at 4:10 pm

Winning number for Second Round: Result at 4:45 pm

JOWAI LAD-RYMBAI RESULT

Winning number for First Round: Result at 4:35 pm

Winning number for Second Round: Result at 4:40 pm

JOWAI NIGHT TEER RESULT

Winning number for First Round: Result at 7:30 pm

Winning number for Second Round: Result at 8:30 pm

SHILLONG NIGHT TEER RESULT

Winning number for First Round: Result at 8:15 pm

Winning number for Second Round: Result at 9 pm

JUWAI TEER COMMON NUMBERS

Direct Numbers: 13, 67, 66, 61

House: 2, 5

Ending: 9, 0

SHILLONG TEER COMMON NUMBERS

Direct Numbers: 36, 94, 61, 94

House: 8, 5

Ending: 6, 8

KHANAPARA TEER COMMON NUMBERS

Direct Numbers: 08, 04, 41, 90

House: 5, 8

Ending: 5, 5

