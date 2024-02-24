Shillong Teer Result Today, 24 February 2024: Download Rounds 1 and 2 Winners

The Shillong Teer Lottery is a one-of-a-kind archery game that is played in Meghalaya. The Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association, owner of twelve clubs, organises the game from Monday to Saturday. Participants are waiting for the Shillong Teer Result today, Saturday, 24 February 2024. The results for both rounds will be declared on the official website - meghalayateer.com from 4 pm to 5 pm. Interested people can go through the list of lucky winners when the result link is activated.

Participants are requested to download the Shillong Teer Result today, Saturday, 24 February, so they can go through the winners whenever they want. The Rounds 1 and 2 list of winners will be announced in a PDF form on the website - meghalayateer.com. It is important to note that the Teer game is not played on Sunday.