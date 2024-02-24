Shillong Teer Result Today, 24 February 2024: Download Rounds 1 and 2 Winners

Shillong Teer lottery game rules are mentioned here for new players.
(Photo: iStock)
The Shillong Teer Lottery is a one-of-a-kind archery game that is played in Meghalaya. The Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association, owner of twelve clubs, organises the game from Monday to Saturday. Participants are waiting for the Shillong Teer Result today, Saturday, 24 February 2024. The results for both rounds will be declared on the official website - meghalayateer.com from 4 pm to 5 pm. Interested people can go through the list of lucky winners when the result link is activated.
Participants are requested to download the Shillong Teer Result today, Saturday, 24 February, so they can go through the winners whenever they want. The Rounds 1 and 2 list of winners will be announced in a PDF form on the website - meghalayateer.com. It is important to note that the Teer game is not played on Sunday.
Along with the Shillong Teer, KHASA organises Khanapara Teer, Jowai Teer, and Ladrymbai Teer. The Teer betting game is legal and you can participate after buying the tickets from the allotted centres in the morning.
You should know the rules to play the Shillong Teer game before participating in it. According to the rules, each archer receives a total of fifty arrows which they must shoot at a specific target within two rounds and the time limit is two minutes.
The Teer tickets can be bought after 10 am from Monday to Saturday. Buy them on time.
Nobody will be allowed to participate in the game if they do not have a ticket. You must buy them from the designated counters only otherwise you will be disqualified. Everyone should follow these rules.
Let's go through the simple steps to download the Shillong Teer Result for Saturday, 24 February, here:
Check the official website of the Shillong Teer game - meghalayateer.com.
Tap on the link that states Shillong Teer Result for 24 February 2024 on the website.
The list of winners for Rounds 1 and 2 will display on your screen.
Check the PDFs carefully and click on the download option.
