Shillong Teer Result Today 28 February 2024: Winning Numbers for Round 1 and 2

Shillong Teer Result Today on 28 February 2024. First and Second Round Winning Numbers.
Shillong Teer Result on 28 February 2024: The name of the archery competition held in Shillong, Meghalaya, is Shillong Teer. For the residents of this state, it is among the greatest options for leisure. The Polo Ground hosts this lottery every day, Monday through Saturday. In two rounds, competitors must shoot arrows at a pre-established target. The players who score the most points in both the first and second rounds are the winners.
The state also hosts Khanapara Teer, Jowai Teer, and Ladrymbai Teer, which are similar to Shillong Teer game. The Shillong Teer result is revealed as a two-digit number on the meghalayateer.com website. The Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association is in charge of organising the game, which is legal.
The rules of the Shillong Teer game are simple. Archers are required to shoot at a predetermined target. In two rounds, they can shoot no more than fifty arrows. Players are allowed to shoot up to 30 arrows in the first round and up to 20 arrows in the second. The player who hits the target maximum number of times in the allotted two minutes wins the game.
Interested users can get the Shillong Teer tickets from authentic ticket counters. Nearly 5,000 ticket booking counters can be found throughout the districts of Shillong. The cost of a Shillong Teer ticket can range from Rs 1 to Rs 100.
Follow below steps to check the Shillong Teer result today on Wednesday, 28 February 2024.
Go to the official website: meghalayateer.com.
On the appeared home page, click on the 'Shillong Teer Result for 28 February 2024.
You will get the first and second round results for both morning and evening along with other details.
Winning number for First Round: 19
Winning number for Second Round: 42
Winning number for First Round: 61
Winning number for Second Round: 05
Winning number for First Round: 66
Winning number for Second Round: 13
Winning number for First Round: Result at 3:55 pm
Winning number for Second Round: Result at 4:50 pm
Winning number for First Round: Result at 4:10 pm
Winning number for Second Round: Result at 4:45 pm
Winning number for First Round: Result at 4:35 pm
Winning number for Second Round: Result at 4:40 pm
Winning number for First Round: Result at 7:30 pm
Winning number for Second Round: Result at 8:30 pm
Winning number for First Round: Result at 8:15 pm
Winning number for Second Round: Result at 9 pm
Direct Numbers: 88, 99, 10, 86
House: 2, 9
Ending: 2, 9
Direct Numbers: 52, 55, 91, 53
House: 8, 9
Ending: 5, 9
Direct Numbers: 01, 70, 70, 36
House: 3, 0
Ending: 1, 1
