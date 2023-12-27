Shillong Teer Result Today, 27 December 2023: Winning Numbers for Morning Teer

Shillong Teer Result for today, 27 December 2023, will be available on the official website.
(Photo: iStock)
Shillong Teer is an interesting archery game that is held in Shillong, Meghalaya. It is one of the best sources of recreation and allows lucky participants to win prizes at the end. The Shillong Teer result today for Rounds 1 and 2 on Wednesday, 27 December 2023, will be announced between 4 pm and 5 pm. You can check and download the Teer winners from the official website – meghalayateer.com. One must stay alert to go through the list of winners properly.
The Shillong Teer game is played in two rounds. The rules of the game are stated on the website – meghalayateer.com so that it is easier for new players to go through them. The archery game is legal and anybody in the state can take part in it. The lottery sambad is held from Monday to Saturday.
The rules of the Shillong Teer game are easy to remember. Participants will get around fifty arrows which they have to shoot at a specific target within two rounds. The one who can hit the target the maximum number of times within two minutes is declared the winner at the end.
The Shillong Teer tickets are sold at around 5,000 ticket booking counters across different districts of the state. The range of the tickets varies from Rs 1 to Rs 100.
Participants are requested to download a copy of the Round 1 and Round 2 lottery results for their convenience.
Let's take a look at the simple steps you should follow to download the Shillong Teer result for 27 December 2023:
Go to meghalayateer.com to find the result link.
Click on the option "Shillong Teer Result for 27 December 2023" on the home page.
You will find the first and second round results on the page.
Download the result from the site.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)