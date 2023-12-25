Kerala Lottery Result Win Win W 749 Today: Prize Money List on 25 December 2023

Kerala Lottery Result Today: Win Win W 749 Prize Money, Winners, and More.
(Photo: The Quint)
Kerala Lottery Win Win W 749 Result on 25 December 2023: Kerala Lottery Win Win W 749 Result for Monday, 25 December 2023, will be declared at 3 pm on the official website, statelottery.kerala.gov.in. Participants must know that a complete result PDF will be issued by the concerned officials after 4 pm on the aforementioned website. The result PDF will include all important details like prize money, winner names, common numbers, and more.
Win Win W draw is held every week on Monday. The winners must be aware that the first prize is Rs 75,00,000, and the winning amount varies among different winners. Besides, daily lotteries, the Kerala State Lotteries are conducted on special occasions like Thiruvonam, Monsoon, Vishu, Christmas, Summer, and More.
Here is the Kerala Lottery Win Win 749 prize money on Monday, 25 December 2023.
First Prize: Rs 75,00,000
Second Prize: Rs 5,00,000
Third Prize: Rs 1,00,000
Fourth Prize: Rs 5,000
Fifth Prize: Rs 2,000
Sixth Prize: Rs 1,000
Seventh Prize: Rs 500
Eighth Prize: Rs 100
Cons Prize: Rs 8,000
Follow below steps to check the Kerala Lottery Win Win W 749 result today on Monday, 25 December 2023.
Visit the website: statelottery.kerala.gov.in.
On the home page, click on 'Lottery Results' tab.
A list of Kerala lottery results will be displayed on your screen.
Select the Win Win W 749 lottery/draw number next to the draw date 25/12/2023.
Press the view button.
A PDF result file will be displayed on your computer's screen.
Verify all the information, including the winning lottery numbers, prize amount, and other important information.
Download and Save a copy of the PDF result file for future reference.
