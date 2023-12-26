Shillong Teer Result Today, December 26: Winning Numbers for Morning Teer Here

Shillong Teer Result for Tuesday, 26 December 2023, will be available after 4 pm.
(Photo: iStock)
Shillong Teer is an archery game that takes place in Shillong, Meghalaya. It is one of the best ways of recreation for the people of the state. One should note that the Shillong Teer game is played daily from Monday to Saturday at The Polo Ground. Participants must shoot arrows at a specific target in two rounds. It is important to note that the Shillong Teer result for Rounds 1 and 2 on Tuesday, 26 December, will be available on meghalayateer.com.
The Shillong Teer result for Rounds 1 and 2 on Tuesday, 26 December, will be announced in a two-digit number on the official site: meghalayateer.com. The Teer lottery sambad game is legal and it is organised by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association. You must know the rules of the game before buying the tickets.
The rules of the Shillong Teer game are simple and easy to remember. You must go through the rules otherwise, you will not be allowed to take part in the lottery sambad. The latest announcements are available online.
It is important to remember that you can shoot around thirty arrows in Round 1 and the rest twenty in Round 2. Make sure to follow all the rules of the game if you want to claim the money at the end.
The lottery tickets are available from Monday to Saturday, after 10 am, at approximately 5,000 ticket booking counters all over the districts of the state. The results are announced between 4 pm and 5 pm.
Let's take a look at the easy steps you must follow to download the Shillong Teer result for today, Tuesday, 26 December 2023, online:
Visit the official site of the Shillong Teer game: meghalayateer.com.
On the homepage, tap on the active link that states "Shillong Teer Result for 26 December 2023".
The Rounds 1 and 2 results for today will appear on the screen.
Download the result from the site.
