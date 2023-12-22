Shillong Teer Result Today, 22 December 2023: Check Round 1 and 2 Teer Results

Shillong Teer Result 22 December 2023: Shillong Teer is an archery game played in Shillong, Meghalaya. It is one of the best sources of recreation for the people of this state. This lottery is played every day from Monday to Saturday at The Polo Ground. Participants have to shoot arrows on a pre-determined target in two rounds. Players who will hit the target maximum times in first and second round will emerge as winners.

Other similar competitions of the state are Khanapara Teer, Jowai Teer and, Ladrymbai Teer. Shillong Teer result is declared in a two-digit number on the website, meghalayateer.com. The game is legal and is organised by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association.