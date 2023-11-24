Shillong Teer Result for 24 November: Know Rounds 1 and 2 Winners for Today Here

The Shillong Teer Result for Round 1 and Round 2 today, Friday, 24 November 2023, will be made available on the official website - meghalayateer.com. The Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association releases the lottery sambad results from Monday to Saturday between 4 pm to 5 pm. Interested participants should stay alert if they want to know the lucky winners for the day. Along with the winners, the association also reveals the common numbers, hit numbers, dream numbers, etc.

The Shillong Teer Result today, Friday, 24 November, will be declared for both rounds. People who played the game today must visit the official website - meghalayateer.com at the scheduled time to know the winners. The Round 1 and 2 winners can claim their prizes after the results are out. It is important to take note of the latest updates online.